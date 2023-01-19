Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 571.0% from the December 15th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Elys Game Technology Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.54. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 182.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

