Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Down 58.1% in December

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOCW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,375,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 64,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,074. Elliott Opportunity II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

