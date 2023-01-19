Ellevest Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marqeta by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MQ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.01.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

