Ellevest Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity

Sysco Price Performance

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

