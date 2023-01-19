Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after buying an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,166,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,163,000 after buying an additional 409,391 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.