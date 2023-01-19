Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $97.32. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.