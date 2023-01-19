Ellevest Inc. Invests $242,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.
Insider Transactions at Airbnb
Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ABNB opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbnb (ABNB)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.