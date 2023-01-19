Ellevest Inc. Invests $242,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 562,022 shares of company stock valued at $56,512,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

