Ellevest Inc. Has $718,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 806.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

VEU stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

