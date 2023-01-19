Ellevest Inc. Has $277,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,828 ($34.51) to GBX 2,800 ($34.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.31) to GBX 2,770 ($33.80) in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($33.07) to GBX 2,730 ($33.31) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.85) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Relx Stock Up 0.4 %

Relx Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.24.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.