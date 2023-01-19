Ellevest Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.58. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

