Ellevest Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

COF stock opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

