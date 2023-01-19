Ellevest Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Down 1.8 %

STT opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.61.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

