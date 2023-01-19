Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

