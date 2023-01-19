Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 6.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 16.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at $3,829,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $130.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.55. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,987 shares of company stock worth $5,177,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

