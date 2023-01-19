Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Update

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 238,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELYM stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.92. 8,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

