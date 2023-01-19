Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

