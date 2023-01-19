Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $178.45

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.45 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.17). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 180.20 ($2.20), with a volume of 751,151 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £694.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

