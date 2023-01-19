Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Update

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Edify Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Edify Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

