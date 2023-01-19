Edgecoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $209.98 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $209.98 million and approximately $31.79 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00426477 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,221.42 or 0.29935568 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00770179 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

