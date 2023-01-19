Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $19.09

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $18.27. Ebix shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 1,655 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $572.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Ebix Dividend Announcement

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ebix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ebix by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ebix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

