eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $32.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

EBAY stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

