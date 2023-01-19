eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Mirova US LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mirova US LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 5.5% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 1.17% of eBay worth $235,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.27. 38,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,706. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

