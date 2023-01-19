Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Down 55.5% in December

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETJ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 217,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,122. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

