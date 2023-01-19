dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $73.09 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00006284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $73.09 million and approximately $46.38 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dYdX has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

