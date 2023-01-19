dYdX (DYDX) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00006252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $73.24 million and approximately $43.54 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

