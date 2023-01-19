DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Down to $28.96

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $28.00. DXC Technology shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 1,104 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

DXC Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

