DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DT Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

