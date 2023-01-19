Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in December

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

