Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in December

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance
OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
