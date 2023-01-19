Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

