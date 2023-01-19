Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after buying an additional 1,063,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 248.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.79 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.55. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

