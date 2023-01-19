Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

