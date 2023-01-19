Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 4,751 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,408,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $770,563,000 after buying an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

TMUS stock opened at $145.90 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

