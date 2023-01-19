Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 278 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $256.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

