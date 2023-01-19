Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $222.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average of $229.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $297.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

