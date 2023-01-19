Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $140.52 on Thursday. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 49,017.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

