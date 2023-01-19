DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.33.

DASH opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.35.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 998,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. Galileo PTC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% during the second quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after acquiring an additional 805,559 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,533,000 after acquiring an additional 267,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

