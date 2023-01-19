Dogelon Mars Price Reaches $0.0000 (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $172.82 million and $3.95 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00429901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.38 or 0.30175703 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00764634 BTC.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,958,272,946,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

