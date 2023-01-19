Disciplined Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,278,000 after buying an additional 182,739 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,758,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 811,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

