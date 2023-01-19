Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 423 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,706. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52.

