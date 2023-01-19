Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,582,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

