Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VIG stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.50. 28,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,899. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

