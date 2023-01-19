Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM remained flat at $47.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,758. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.