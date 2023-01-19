Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.71. 292,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,904,007. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.