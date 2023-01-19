Disciplined Investments LLC Has $915,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $342,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $6,002,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $190.69. 7,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,990. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

