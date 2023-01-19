Disciplined Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.87. 9,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,885. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51.

