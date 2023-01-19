Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.16. 6,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,521. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

