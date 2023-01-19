Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,770 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average daily volume of 1,644 call options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA TSLL opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000.

