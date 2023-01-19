Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $79.48

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.48, but opened at $76.89. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 5,351 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
