Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Lifted by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 39.0% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $46,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,926. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

