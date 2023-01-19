Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $41.67

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $41.67 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00012048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.56775809 USD and is up 16.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $21.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

